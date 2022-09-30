Alpha Quark Token Hits Market Capitalization of $33.82 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00005698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $33.82 million and $3.98 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token launched on September 17th, 2020. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members.Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

