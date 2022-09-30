Alpha5 Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25,469.00 (A5T)

Alpha5 (A5T) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Alpha5 has a market capitalization of $883,186.00 and $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha5 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha5 has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha5 Profile

Alpha5’s launch date was July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 33,665,703 coins. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha5 is www.alpha5.io/#. Alpha5’s official message board is alpha5-io.medium.com.

Alpha5 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha5 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha5 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha5 using one of the exchanges listed above.

