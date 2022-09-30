Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.96 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.