Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 135,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $391,741,000 after buying an additional 28,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,537,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.96 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

