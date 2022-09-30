Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Truist Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.60% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $95.96 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.73.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,712,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.