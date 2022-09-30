Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

