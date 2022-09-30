Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,778,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ASPS opened at $11.89 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

