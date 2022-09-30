Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $23.90.
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
