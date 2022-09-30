Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Aluminum Co. of China Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aluminum Co. of China

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 25,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.