Ambrosus (AMB) Price Down 39.2% Over Last Week

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $30.79 million and $10.25 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AirDAO (AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 175.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 1,490,308,057 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

