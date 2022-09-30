Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

DOX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

DOX opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

