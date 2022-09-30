Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Lowered by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 133,280 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol worth $29,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.92 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

