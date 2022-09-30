Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.75. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.79.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.