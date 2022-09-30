Analysts Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) PT at C$5.54

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

AT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

AcuityAds Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of AT opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.30. AcuityAds has a one year low of C$2.19 and a one year high of C$8.99. The company has a market cap of C$138.96 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.80 million. Research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

