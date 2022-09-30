Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) PT at $77.13

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,136 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,783,000 after acquiring an additional 100,022 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.