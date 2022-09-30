Analysts Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Target Price at $99.75

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CD Projekt from 97.00 to 78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CD Projekt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

CD Projekt Price Performance

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $13.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.