Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target at $40.89

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.89.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
