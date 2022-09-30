Analysts Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) PT at $50.19

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

MP Materials Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.83. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $812,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 35.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $3,546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 167.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MP Materials by 235.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

