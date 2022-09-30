Analysts Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target at $138.54

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Roku by 14.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Roku by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22. Roku has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $350.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

