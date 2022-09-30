Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Price Target at £122.68

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £122.68 ($148.23).

SPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($126.87) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a £132 ($159.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

LON SPX opened at £102.60 ($123.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3,397.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 12 month high of £172.25 ($208.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average of £108.94 and a 200-day moving average of £110.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

