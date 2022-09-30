Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$74.22

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$60.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.26. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$53.12 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

