Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$74.22

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.22.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Stantec Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of STN stock opened at C$60.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.26. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$53.12 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Stantec Announces Dividend
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Recommended Stories
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.