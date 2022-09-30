Analysts Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Price Target at $171.50

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

TT stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

