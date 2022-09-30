Analyzing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accuray and Medigus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Accuray alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $429.91 million 0.45 -$5.35 million ($0.06) -34.33 Medigus $10.12 million 0.92 $6.79 million N/A N/A

Medigus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accuray.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00 Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accuray and Medigus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Accuray currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 255.99%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Medigus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Medigus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -1.24% -10.61% -1.13% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

About Accuray

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated radiation therapy system designed for the treatment of a range of cancer types. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Medigus

(Get Rating)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.