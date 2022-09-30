Analyzing Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) & Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unicharm and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $7.12 billion 2.85 $661.98 million $0.19 34.42 Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 1.92 $1.47 billion N/A N/A

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Unicharm.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 1 0 0 2.00 Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Unicharm and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Unicharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 7.86% 9.81% 6.36% Daikin Industries,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Unicharm pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Unicharm has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand; and masks under the Unicharm brands. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, Aiken Genki, and Neko Genki brands. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, Asia, Oceania, Europe /the Middle and Near East/Africa, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

