Analyzing Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orkla ASA and Eagle Point Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 1 1 2 0 2.25 Eagle Point Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orkla ASA presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 902.47%. Given Orkla ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orkla ASA is more favorable than Eagle Point Credit.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Orkla ASA pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Point Credit pays out -121.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orkla ASA and Eagle Point Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 9.11% 13.51% 7.31% Eagle Point Credit -63.07% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orkla ASA and Eagle Point Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $5.87 billion 1.24 $559.65 million $0.56 13.00 Eagle Point Credit $88.51 million 4.94 $131.71 million ($1.28) -8.28

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit. Eagle Point Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orkla ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Eagle Point Credit on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops crispbread products, as well as energy snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic garments; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana, MTR, and Eastern brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Adazu, and Kalev brands; health and sports nutrition under Zalo, Jif, Bliw, Grumme, Blenda, Define, Möller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal and NATURLI' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

