Analyzing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $24.42 million 0.85 -$12.94 million ($1.02) -1.27 MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marin Software.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Marin Software has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marin Software and MSP Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -71.25% -39.68% -31.65% MSP Recovery N/A 3.93% 2.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSP Recovery beats Marin Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment. The company also offers LifeWallet platform to organize and facilitate access to users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

