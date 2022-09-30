Analyzing Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 63.36% 9.22% 9.13% Taseko Mines 7.84% 8.58% 2.61%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Taseko Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 11.93 $754.89 million $1.63 19.47 Taseko Mines $345.68 million 0.93 $29.10 million $0.09 12.45

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wheaton Precious Metals and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $54.17, suggesting a potential upside of 70.71%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Taseko Mines on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.