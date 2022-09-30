Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 28.50 on November 4th

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.50 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance
ASY stock opened at GBX 495 ($5.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.84. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440.80 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.99 ($7.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.81.
About Andrews Sykes Group
