Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 28.50 on November 4th

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.50 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

ASY stock opened at GBX 495 ($5.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.84. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440.80 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.99 ($7.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.81.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

