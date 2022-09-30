Anime Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $57,822.45 (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Anime Token has a total market cap of $57,822.45 and $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anime Token has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anime Token Profile

ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anime Token Coin Trading

