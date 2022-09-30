Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $542.19

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.19 ($6.55) and traded as low as GBX 411 ($4.97). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.01), with a volume of 8,262 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Anpario Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 542.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,804.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.16.
Anpario Cuts Dividend
About Anpario
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
