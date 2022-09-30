Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $542.19

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.19 ($6.55) and traded as low as GBX 411 ($4.97). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.01), with a volume of 8,262 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 542.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,804.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,347.83%.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

