ApeCoin (APE) Price Tops $5.47

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00027527 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.47 billion and approximately $440.41 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

