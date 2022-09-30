Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 179,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.5% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 18,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.81.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

