Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AIT opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

