Aragon (ANT) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.28 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Aragon has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00008471 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $73.47 million and $13.28 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Aragon Coin Profile
Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,165,291 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.
Aragon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
