ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$23.08 Average PT from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.08.

ARX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

ARC Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

ARX opened at C$16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.46.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 3.2900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

