ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

