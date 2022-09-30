Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arena Fortify Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition by 86.7% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 992,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 460,792 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Stock Performance

AFAC stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Company Profile

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

