Ares Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.84 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $55,050.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ares Protocol’s official website is www.aresprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ares Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/AresProtocolLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

