Argus Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $23.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Argus from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 67.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

