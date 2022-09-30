Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Down 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.38 million. Research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

