ARMOR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,858.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $6.48 million and $28,858.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

