Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Artivion from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NYSE:AORT opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.99 million, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.25 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

