ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Head-To-Head Comparison

ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASAP and Maximus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $182.19 million 0.16 -$5.23 million ($0.54) -0.28 Maximus $4.25 billion 0.84 $291.20 million $2.99 19.41

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -57.15% -28.55% -12.80% Maximus 4.10% 16.59% 6.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ASAP and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.3% of ASAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Maximus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ASAP and Maximus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maximus 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASAP presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,226.26%. Given ASAP’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ASAP is more favorable than Maximus.

Volatility & Risk

ASAP has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maximus has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maximus beats ASAP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S. state and local government programs, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, child support programs, Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews, and Independent Developmental Disability assessments. This segment also provides program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; Medicare and Medicaid appeals; and federal marketplace eligibility appeals. This segment also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, and other job seeker-related services. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

