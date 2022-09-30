Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Asian Fintech (AFIN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $13,227.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech launched on May 30th, 2018. Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, AFIN aims to connect cryptocurrency and sustainability together, allowing holders of AFIN Coin to be involved in cryptocurrency without worrying about the damage to the environment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.