ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $433.29

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $433.29, but opened at $418.98. ASML shares last traded at $431.15, with a volume of 6,148 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.72. The company has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

