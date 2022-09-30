Assemble Protocol Hits Market Cap of $27.54 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $27.54 million and $579,420.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol’s launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,478,125,000 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io.

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners.”

