Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Down 45.3% in September

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 482,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,112.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $42,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.