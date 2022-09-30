Atlas Protocol (ATP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $54,831.00

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $54,831.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

