Auctus (AUC) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Auctus (AUC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Auctus has a total market cap of $203,645.00 and $41.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010929 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Auctus Coin Profile
Auctus uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Auctus
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.
