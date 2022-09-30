Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 292,222 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 337,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 67,621 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 3.8 %

About Aurora Cannabis

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.13. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.64.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.