Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Autoliv Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.67. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $110.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

